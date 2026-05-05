Boil water advisory in effect for parts of Acworth

ACWORTH, Ga. — The Cobb County Water System has a boil water advisory in effect for several areas due to a possible contamination.

County officials said Monday afternoon that several areas in Acworth were included in the notice. As of Tuesday morning, the boil water advisory was still in effect.

According to the county, the boil water advisory is in effect due to the possibility of contaminants getting into the water while workers performed a pressure test on an inactive water main on McCoy Road.

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During the test, the county said a valve separating an active water main from the inactive one was found to be partly open, so water from the inactive main “may have migrated into the active water main on McCoy Road.”

The boil water advisory remains in effect for residents and businesses on McCoy Road, Will Ben Street, Atlanta Ski Club Pvt, Boat Club Drive, Boat Club Lane and Portside Drive.

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As a safety precaution, Cobb County staff issued the boil water advisory.

“There is the potential that a health hazard may exist due to microbial contamination possibly being introduced to the active main on McCoy Rd from the inactive water main on Third Army Rd,” the county said.

For customers who have water outages or low water pressure, officials advised them to only use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking, cooking or preparing food.

Boiled water is also recommended for hygiene needs and for preparing baby food and formula by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during these situations.

That includes:

Drinking water

Brushing teeth

Preparing baby food and formula

Making ice

Drinking water for pets

Dish washing and clothes washing can be done without boiling tap water, if done properly, according to the CDC.

The boil water advisory will remain in effect until Cobb County Water system finishes testing to be sure there is no longer a public health concern.

Once the advisory is lifted, the county said water customers should flush all faucets for at least two minutes before using water for drinking or food preparation.

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