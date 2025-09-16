B.E.S.T. Learning Center offers seniors peer support to thrive

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Senior Services celebrated the grand opening of the B.E.S.T. Learning Center last Wednesday, marking a new initiative to empower seniors through peer-to-peer education.

The B.E.S.T. (Broadening & Enriching Seniors Together) program is designed to provide seniors with valuable knowledge on health, wellness, finances and more, using presentations by trained volunteers.

The program aims to empower older adults to remain independent, maintain a healthy lifestyle and safely age in place. It covers topics such as managing diabetes, controlling high blood pressure and understanding cholesterol.

In addition to health topics, B.E.S.T. offers insights into the basics of investing and taxes.

“We can even offer advice and guidance on writing, (everyone has a book in them)!" B.E.S.T. said.

The grand opening event allowed guests to explore the program, meet instructors and learn how to get involved.

Those who want to learn more can visit B.E.S.T. online.

Contact Chuck Core at charles.core@cobbcounty.gov or 770-528-1447 for more details and to schedule a presentation.

