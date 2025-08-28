Atlanta Veterans Village provides housing for nearly 90 veterans

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has inaugurated the Atlanta Veterans Village, providing housing for nearly 90 formerly homeless veterans.

The Atlanta Veterans Village offers comprehensive supportive services on-site to address the emotional, financial and physical needs of veterans, helping them rebuild their lives and break the cycle of homelessness.

“This moment is especially meaningful to me, not only as a county commissioner but also as someone who holds a deep and personal connection to this organization’s mission,” said District 4 Commissioner Monique Sheffield at the ribbon-cutting event. “This mission is about saying to our veterans that you are not forgotten, you are not alone, and this community is here for you.”

The opening ceremony for what was previously 103-room hotel near Six Flags Over Georgia was attended by Cobb Chairwoman Lisa Cupid and Commissioner JoAnn Birrell and Sheffield.

The Home Depot Foundation played a significant role in the project, investing $500,000 for the renovation and mobilizing over 100 Team Depot volunteers to enhance the living space with a mural, patio furniture, a pergola, and garden beds.

It is the first homeless veteran housing facility that The Home Depot Foundation has supported with Tunnel to Towers.

Atlanta is one of several dozen current and future building sites.

The Home Depot donated essential home items for each of the 88 units in the village, including sheets, quilts, pillows, shower curtains and bathmats.

Since 2011, The Home Depot Foundation has invested more than $24 million in the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, supporting the construction of more than 100 specially adapted, mortgage-free smart homes for combat-wounded veterans.

The Homeless Veteran Program by Tunnel to Towers has provided housing and access to supportive services to more than 10,000 veterans nationwide.

If you are a veteran experiencing homelessness or know of a veteran experiencing it, complete this form.

