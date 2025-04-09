Atlanta Braves celebrate 51st anniversary of Hank Aaron’s home run #715

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Atlanta Braves honored the 51st anniversary of Henry “Hank” Aaron’s home run number 715 on Tuesday at Truist Park.

Aaron’s 715th home run broke Babe Ruth’s record and crowned him the Home Run King in Major League Baseball.

The Braves held special tributes and recognitions to highlight the impact Aaron had and will continue to have on the Atlanta Braves and the game of baseball.

Recognitions included a Hank Aaron tribute video and a Henry Louis Aaron Fund birthday celebration recap video, highlighting his legacy on and off the field.

Hank’s wife, Mrs. Billye Suber Aaron, was also recognized before the game, followed by an announcement by the Braves to endow another Chasing the Dream Scholarship and a Historically Black College & University in Braves Country.

The scholarships were created by Hank and Billye to help young people achieve their dreams of college education.

Members of the Aaron family and their friends were welcomed to the ballpark to witness the celebration.

The Braves went on to defeat the Phillies 7-5.

