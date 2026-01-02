Appeals court rejects effort to expel Cobb County student over school shooting warning

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County middle school student will remain in the district, despite efforts to expel him by the Cobb County school board.

Channel 2 Action News reported previously when the Cobb County Board of Education expelled a student at Campbell Middle School after he alerted fellow students to an online threat for a school shooting.

In November, the student, identified as G.D., and his family successfully petitioned a court to reverse the expulsion as he did not intentionally disrupt the school.

The school board filed an appeal to reverse the reinstatement in December.

That effort has now been rejected by the Georgia Court of Appeals.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the Cobb County School District for comment and is waiting for a response.

