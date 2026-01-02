Widespread rain returns late tonight, early Saturday

After a dry start to the new year, changes are coming for the first weekend of 2026.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich is tracking a line of widespread rain that will push through north Georgia.

The rain will start to pick up later this evening and get heavier as we head through the overnight hours. Showers will linger Saturday morning, so keep that in mind if you are running in the 2025 Polar Opposite Peachtree Race.

After the rain moves out, it will stay on the warmer side temperature wise. Temperatures are not expected to dip below freezing for the next week.

