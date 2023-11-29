Acworth police have new K-9 Robuck on the team

ACWORTH, Ga. — The Acworth Police Department has a new member of the team and he’s four legs of super sniffs and crime-fighting skills.

Acworth officers welcomed K-9 Robuck, named for North Cobb High School teacher Phillip Robuck, to the force Tuesday.

Robuck finished his K-9 training with handler Officer Trapani at Southern Coast K-9 in New Smyrna Beach, Fla. on Nov. 17.

Now the department says he’s ready to hit the ground running as a multi-purpose K-9, able to sniff out drugs, help with searches, chase down bad guys for apprehension, and more.

Explaining the name, officers said Robuck was named for the North Cobb High School teacher who “played a pivotal role in the first school integration in Cobb County and contributed to the creation of Kennworth Park, leaving a lasting impact on our community.”

Funds for adopting and training Robuck for the Acworth Police Department were donated by Robuck’s daughter, Regina.

“Your generosity and support for our police department are truly appreciated, and we are honored to have K-9 Robuck as a part of our team!” Acworth officers said, thanking Mr. Robuck’s daughter.

