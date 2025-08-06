Acworth police arrest man and woman on child sex charges

ACWORTH, Ga. — A man and a woman are facing child sex charges in Cobb County.

On June 22, 2025, the Acworth Police Department was alerted to a possible sexual assault involving a child and an adult.

Following the report, officers spoke with the child, who described interactions that suggested they had been touched inappropriately.

The department’s Criminal Investigations Division was then called to further investigate the allegations.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Detectives interviewed multiple people and gathered evidence during their investigation.

Arrest warrants were issued for two people.

Brent Trujillo, a 31-year-old male from Dallas, Georgia, was charged with three counts of child molestation and three counts of sexual battery, all felonies.

Jordan Wright, a 30-year-old female from Acworth, Georgia, faced charges of misdemeanor obstruction, felony cruelty to children, and three counts of felony sexual exploitation of children.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group