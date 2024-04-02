71-year-old shoots man during argument over money, Marietta police say

MARIETTA, Ga. — One man was injured and another arrested after an argument over money, according to police.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
It happened Monday afternoon just before 3:30 p.m. when officers were called to 652 Allgood Road. The address appears to be the Q T Coin Laundry.
According to Marietta police, when officers arrived they found Corey Jones, 31, with a gunshot wound to his arm.
Police identified the suspect as Billie Higdon, 71. He was then detained for questioning.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘Cicada-geddon’ is about to descend upon metro Atlanta
- ‘Retired’ sheriff Victor Hill addresses ‘mismanagement’ and corruption at Clayton County Jail
- Despite FDA warnings, doctors still prescribing antibiotics that leaves some patients incapacitated
Witnesses reportedly told police, that Jones and Higdon were acquaintances who were arguing over money.
Charges are pending for Higdon. Jones was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group