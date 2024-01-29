57-year-old killed after being struck by vehicle in Marietta, police say

MARIETTA, Ga. — A 57-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle crossing an intersection in Marietta Saturday night, officials say.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
William Gould was walking southbound, crossing the intersection of South Marietta Parkway and Wylie Road when he was hit by a Nissan Altima.
Gould, police say was walking outside of a marked crosswalk when he was hit.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 17-year-old dies after being shot in Gwinnett County shopping center parking lot, police say
- 10 years later: Do you remember the time ‘Snowmageddon’ brought Atlanta to a stop?
- Hundreds of DeKalb residents left in the dark after large tree takes out power lines
Marietta Police said Gould died on scene.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding the crash is urged to contact MPD at 770-794-5357
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group