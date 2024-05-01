48-year-old man shot, killed in Cobb County, suspect arrested

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — One Cobb County man is dead and another is in custody.

Police say they were called to a home on Lorene Drive off of Austell Road on Sunday just after 7:30 p.m.

They found Travis Johnson, 48 of Marietta, with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators have not commented on what led up to the shooting.

They have arrested an accused shooter. Bobby Pegues, 40 of Smyrna, was arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault.

TRENDING STORIES:

Pegues is currently being held in the Cobb County Detention Center.

Anyone with details on the investigation should call investigators at 770-499-3945.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Knife-wielding man tells Cobb auto shop workers they’re ‘going to die tonight,’ slashes tires

©2023 Cox Media Group