21-year-old stabs Cobb man to death after ‘being afraid’, running away from fight

MARIETTA, Ga. — A 21-year-old has pleaded guilty to murdering a man outside a Cobb County restaurant.

On Monday, Nelson Diaz-Chicas, 21, pled guilty to malice murder.

The conviction stemmed back to June 30, 2022, when Cobb County officers were called to El Velero Seafood and Mexican Restaurant on Sandtown Road.

When police arrived, they found Sergio Luis Ortega Quiera bleeding outside the restaurant.

Officials said Quiera was stabbed four times and died from his injuries at the hospital.

Witnesses told authorities that Quiera walked inside El Velero and sat down with two men eating dinner. Neither man knew Quiera but described him as being afraid.

Diaz-Chicas walked into the restaurant shortly after Quiera, holding both a small knife and a piece of wood.

Witnesses told Cobb County officers, that Diaz-Chicas pressed the victim on going outside to fight him multiple times but Quiera was hesitant.

Diaz-Chicas then hit the victim with a wooden object, as the fight spilled into the parking lot, where Quiera was stabbed multiple times.

Days later, officers found Diaz-Chicas at his home. He tried running away but was quickly caught.

Diaz-Chicas was sentenced to life in prison.

“The sentencing of Nelson Diaz-Chicas reflects the consequences of senseless violence. Our thoughts remain with the family and loved ones of Sergio Luis Ortega Quiera,” said District Attorney Flynn D. Broady Jr.

