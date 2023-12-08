2 Marietta students hospitalized with burns after accident in science lab

MARIETTA, Ga. — Two high school students were sent to the hospital after suffering chemical burns earlier this week, according to officials.

According to Marietta City Schools, the incident happened on Thursday at Marietta High School.

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was at the high school Friday, where Principal Dr. Marvin Crumbs said the two students were in a chemistry lab when they received chemical burns in a letter sent to parents.

“In order to treat those students, the school was immediately put on hold, and students remained in their classrooms,” Crumbs wrote.

Crumbs states at no point was there a safety risk to other students in the classroom or school.

Crumbs said the accident happened during an advanced science class. It’s still unclear what went wrong, but school officials are meeting with their science team to review everything.

The Chief Operations Officer at Marietta City Schools, Chuck Gardner, said the accident happened during a routine experiment.

“It contained, I think, sulfuric acid and magnesium,” Gardner said. “There was some splatter that happened as a result of the reaction happening a little quicker than the student expected it to.”

The chemicals splashed on two female upperclassmen students whose identities weren’t released.

They were immediately rushed into an emergency shower inside the classroom.

“They ran continuous water for 30 minutes to take care of the students,” Gardner said.

Medics helped each student into an ambulance and they were taken to the hospital.

“We’re hoping they’ll be back at school hopefully next week,” Garnder said.

Gardner said protective gear played a vital role in keeping the injuries from being worse.

“They were wearing the safety goggles the aprons, doing all the things they are supposed to do,” Gardner said. “That always helps limit the injuries.”

