2 kids seriously injured in Cobb County crash

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police are investigating a crash that seriously injured two people.

The crash involving a van and an SUV happened on Austell Road at the intersection with Pat Mell Road.

Police say the SUV had an adult driver and four people under the age of 18 in it.

Two of the passengers were seriously injured in the crash.

They were taken by ground ambulance to local hospitals.

Police have not yet released their identities.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about it is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.

