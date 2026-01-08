2 arrested after Cobb child overdoses on fentanyl

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County boy is recovering after being exposed to fentanyl, according to warrants.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell obtained copies of warrants that accuse Devan Adams and James Coalson of child cruelty.

The warrants say the child was found unresponsive in a recliner of a Mableton home last month.

The child was rushed to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and was given Narcan for the next 20 hours.

Investigators say the child’s blood tested positive for fentanyl and other opioids.

When authorities searched the home, they found Oxycodone, heroin and muscle relaxers. They say several bottles of Oxycodone were within the child’s reach.

Both Adams and Coalson are being held in the Cobb County Detention Center without bond.

Their relationship with the child is unclear.

