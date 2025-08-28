12-year-old hit by van outside Cobb County school describes recovery

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A 12-year-old boy hit by a cargo van outside Davis Elementary School in Marietta is speaking publicly for the first time since the accident.

It left Preston Veal with serious injuries.

He was walking to the school in June to play basketball when he was struck by a van on Jamerson Road. He was rushed to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Scottish Rite, where he received treatment for his injuries.

The collision left him with broken ribs, a lacerated liver, bruised lungs and several injuries to his leg.

“I’m feeling good,” Preston told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington on Thursday.

