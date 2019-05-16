0 'It's not OK!' Students outraged after teen brings Nazi flag to school

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Nazi flag in the hands of a Cobb County high school student on campus has led to discipline and outrage.

A student at Kennesaw Mountain High School brought the flag to school Tuesday morning.

Students told Channel 2’s Matt Johnson what may be a prank is actually offensive.

“That’s not OK. It stands for stuff that isn’t OK. You can’t bring that out in a place that’s full of high schoolers,” said student Spencer Duncan.

A witness shared video with Channel 2's Matt Johnson that shows the student with the flag. Witnesses said he tried to pass the flag off to a friend before administrators caught him.

Jonathan Owen said he confronted the student before administrators showed up.

"I rolled down the window to tell him to stop because he's going to get in serious trouble and it's not OK so he eventually flees," Owen said.

The district sent a statement, saying:

“Earlier this week, an ugly incident occurred in which some of our students showed very poor judgment. The students were quickly identified and detained by administrators, and will be disciplined according to district policy. Kennesaw Mountain High School continues to be a safe and welcoming place where every student is given an opportunity to learn and succeed.”

"He's probably going to end up getting expelled, which is what I think is right," said student Arish Shamshuddin.

In 2017 administrators disciplined another student at the same school for giving the Nazi salute in front of a Donald Trump for president campaign banner.

But students Johnson spoke to say these incidents don't represent the whole school.

"I think our school is better than that," said Mark Sheehan.

