    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    ATLANTA - You’re waking up to a cloudy start to Saturday.

    •   More rain is on the way later, Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon said.
    •   Count on some rain moving in today, especially late afternoon and into the evening.
    •   A few rumbles of thunder are possible.
    •   High temperatures will be in the mid-70s. 

    "Not expecting to see any widespread severe storms, but maybe an isolated strong to severe storm, especially as we get into the late-night period across our far north to northwestern zones,” Deon said.

