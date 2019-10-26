ATLANTA - You’re waking up to a cloudy start to Saturday.
• More rain is on the way later, Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon said.
• Count on some rain moving in today, especially late afternoon and into the evening.
• A few rumbles of thunder are possible.
• High temperatures will be in the mid-70s.
"Not expecting to see any widespread severe storms, but maybe an isolated strong to severe storm, especially as we get into the late-night period across our far north to northwestern zones,” Deon said.
We’re tracking rain and possible storms for updated timelines of when it could reach your neighborhood, on Channel 2 Action News Saturday AM.
