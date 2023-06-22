Woman tried shooting her child’s father in Clayton County, hit his friend instead

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County woman is recovering in the hospital after being shot on Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say Norja’nae Miller, 21, got into an argument with her child’s father, who took her phone. Miller was able to track her phone to the house of one of the man’s female friends.

Miller then began chasing the man and woman in her car. When they got to the intersection of Flint River Road and Thomas Road, Miller reportedly pulled out a gun and fired at the other car.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The woman was shot and driven to the hospital by two witnesses. The man was able to get out of the car and run away from the scene.

Less than an hour later, Morrow police officers found Miller standing next to her car in a Walmart parking lot.

She was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime and reckless conduct.

TRENDING STORIES:

Detectives say they later learned that Miller is currently facing an aggravated assault charge in another county.

The victim remains in the hospital, but her injuries are not life-threatening and she is expected to make a full recovery.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Area deemed safe after DeKalb County authorities locate explosive device in neighborhood

©2022 Cox Media Group