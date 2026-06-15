‘Whole thing’s insane:’ Passengers on flight to Peru stuck at Atlanta airport for days

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Passengers on a flight delayed since Saturday are still trying to get out of Atlanta.

Channel 2’s Lori Wilson spoke to one passenger, who told her she is beyond frustrated with the process.

“Somebody’s not doing their jobs and that starts from the CEOs working their way down,” Dana Korey, founder of Mosaik Global Foundation, said.

Korey’s organization assists humanitarian efforts by giving grants to non-profits around the world.

Since Saturday, she’s been trying to fly out of Atlanta to Peru, but has been stuck at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

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“I’m sleep deprived, I’m physically, I’m tired. I’m hungry, I’m grumpy, I’m frustrated,” Korey said.

The Delta Air Lines flight, operated by LATAM Airlines, was supposed to leave on Saturday night at 11 p.m. but was delayed several times for what LATAM said were mechanical issues.

Korey shared a video with Channel 2 Action News of people sleeping in the gate area after hours of delays.

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“It’s an embarrassment for LATAM Airlines, they’re not telling us the truth,” Korey said.

Korey told Wilson she left San Diego at 1 p.m. on Saturday. When she got to Atlanta, she was delayed at the gate, delayed on the tarmac and ultimately had to get off the plane for mechanical issues.

On Sunday night, Korey said she and her fellow passengers were told there were mechanical issues again.

She said she got meal and hotel vouchers, but felt like she was getting nowhere.

“Emotionally, I’ve never been more exhausted in my life,” Korey said. “I’m wearing the same clothes almost going on three days because all my luggage, you know, is held hostage.”

Channel 2 Action News reached out to both Delta and LATAM Airlines.

Delta sent a statement in response that said in part:

“Due to the delay and ultimate cancellation of Delta Flight 6078 operated by our partners, LATAM, we worked as quickly as possible to initially provide meal and hotel vouchers for customers. We apologize for the delay and inconvenience to their travels and we are working with our partner to make amends for this experience.”

Korey told Wilson she didn’t know what her travel plans would be like going forward.

“So would I fly Delta again? Would I fly the other airline, LATAM again? I’d never fly them,” Korey said. “I mean, I’m a world traveler, the whole thing’s just insane.”

As of last check with Korey, she was rebooked on a Delta flight to Peru leaving the Atlanta airport at 4 p.m.

What are my options if my flight is canceled?

For travelers in similar circumstances, here’s what you can do.

If your flight is delayed by three hours or more for domestic flights or six hours for international, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Passenger Rights says you are entitled to a full, automatic refund.

If there is a mechanical issue and your flight is canceled, airlines are required to book you on their next flight at no cost.

Delta passengers can seek reimbursement here.

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