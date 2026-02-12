Clayton County PD seeks info on 2 persons of interest in man’s killing

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department said they are hoping the public can help them solve a man’s killing from late last year.

Lavon Loggins was shot and killed Nov. 14, 2025, during a dispute at 5758 Highway 85, in Riverdale.

Investigators were able to obtain surveillance footage of two individuals who are persons of interest, but they need help identifying them. The video shows two people running away past a partially broken wooden fence.

Anyone with information regarding the killing of Loggins is asked to contact the Detective D. DeSilva at (770) 477-3659.

To remain anonymous, information can be provided by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477) or submitting a tip to Crime Stoppers Atlanta’s website. Tips may result in a reward of up to $5,000 to a person who supplies information needed to solve the case.

