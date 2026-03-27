‘Very grateful:’ Food bank steps up as TSA workers go weeks without pay during shutdown

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — As TSA workers went weeks without pay during the partial government shutdown, the community stepped in to help, making sure families didn’t go without food.

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Volunteers in bright orange vests packed bags and boxes, loading them into cars for TSA employees who have continued working without pay for weeks.

The effort was organized by the Atlanta Community Food Bank, which hosted a food distribution specifically for TSA workers and their families.

For volunteer Alesia Gales, helping was an easy decision.

“When they receive food, they’re very grateful,” she said. “And it makes us feel good that we’re able to provide a service.”

The need is real.

TSA employees have gone weeks without pay due to a partial government shutdown tied to funding for the Department of Homeland Security. While they continued reporting to work, many have struggled to cover basic expenses like food and bills.

George Borek, a TSA employee and union representative, said the uncertainty has taken a toll.

“The uncertainty day in and day out has an effect on people,” he said.

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Some workers have even left their jobs altogether to find other ways to support their families.

At the food distribution, boxes were filled with essentials, meat, produce, pasta, and bread, to help ease the burden.

Organizers say situations like this can quickly destabilize families who are otherwise getting by.

“Any small change, or any small or large crisis like this, really removes that safety net,” said Jon West with the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

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Despite the hardship, Borek said the support from the public has made a difference.

Meanwhile, relief may be on the way.

An executive action signed Friday will ensure TSA employees receive back pay for the last six weeks, with most deposits expected to begin Monday.

Still, officials say it could take time for things to fully return to normal both for workers and for staffing levels at the airport.

For now, many TSA families say the help from the food bank is something they won’t forget.

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