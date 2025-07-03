TSA announces special PreCheck options for Atlanta military community

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Transportation Security Administration announced special PreCheck benefits for the Atlanta area’s military community.

According to the TSA, the administration will be implementing a new partnership specifically with Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to "enhance the travel experience for members of the U.S. military community as part of a national campaign" and honor military families’ “enduring sacrifice.”

Going forward, TSA will have an expedited access to the PreCheck lanes at the Atlanta airport for military families and active-duty service members.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Additionally, TSA said this move was to support active-duty service members and families at several Atlanta military installations, and other nearby locations, such as Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Fort Benning and Fort Stewart.

“On certain days when larger crowds are expected, ATL may open a dedicated screening lane for members of our military community,” TSA said.

TRENDING STORIES:

The TSA said they will provide the following benefits to all military members and their families:

Gold Star families can enroll in TSA PreCheck at no cost.

Spouses of active-duty personnel can receive a $25 discount on the TSA PreCheck enrollment fee.

TSA PreCheck remains free for uniformed service members.

“We are proud to support our military members as they travel through ATL,” TSA Acting Federal Security Director for Georgia Lalit Lal said. “TSA ATL has a strong partnership with our military community, and expanding TSA PreCheck benefits will directly assist the tens of thousands of active-duty service members who live in the state of Georgia and travel through ATL.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group