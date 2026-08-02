Train hits SUV at metro Atlanta railroad crossing

MORROW, Ga. — A train collided with an SUV at a railroad crossing Sunday morning, temporarily closing several crossings in Morrow.
Morrow Fire Department said the collision happened at the intersection of Jonesboro and Mt. Zion roads at about 6:40 a.m.
The fire department shared a photo on social media that showed an SUV at a railroad crossing with significant damage to the front.
Some railroad crossings in Morrow were closed for two hours as a result of the crash.
It’s currently not known if anyone was hurt in the collision.
Channel 2 Action News reached out to Morrow FD for more information.
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