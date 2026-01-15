Suspects armed with gun rob victim, steal car in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Three people have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery and carjacking that occurred earlier this month in Clayton County, according to police.

Clayton County police say the incident happened on Jan. 5 in the 5000 block of Pine Gate Drive. Investigators say the suspects approached a man while holding a gun and demanded his wallet.

Police say the suspects then hijacked the victim’s vehicle, jumping into the car while the victim was present and driving away.

Authorities later arrested three people in connection with the case. Police say one of the suspects also had an outstanding warrant out of College Park.

“This outcome underscores the hard work and diligence of our officers. We extend our heartfelt appreciation to the Sector 2 morning watch officers for their exemplary response and commitment to ensuring community safety,” the department said.

The investigation remains ongoing. The suspect’s ages and identities were not released.

