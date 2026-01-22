Suspect arrested after trying to break into car in Clayton County, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A suspect was arrested following an early-morning vehicle break-in call that led to a foot chase and multiple charges in Clayton County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Clayton County police responded around 4 a.m. on Jan. 7 to a reported vehicle break-in in the 1400 block of Riverwalk Drive.

When officers arrived, they spotted a suspect running from the area. The suspect tried to evade arrest by jumping a gate and running southbound along Riverdale Road.

Despite loud verbal commands to stop, police say the suspect continued to run while reaching into his waistband.

TRENDING STORIES:

During the chase, the suspect discarded a wooden hammer that officers say he had pulled from his waistband. More officers responded to the scene and assisted in taking the suspect into custody.

The suspect now faces multiple charges, including entering auto, loitering or prowling, obstruction, possession of tools during the commission of a crime, and theft by receiving stolen property.

His age and identity were not released.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group