Surveillance cameras capture brazen start to car theft, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County Police are working to find four people who they say broke into a car dealership and stole four vehicles.
Channel 2's Christian Jennings was in Morrow, where surveillance video captured the burglary at the Hennessy Buick GMC on Jonesboro Road.
At least one thief is wearing a distinctive jacket with red and blue sleeves.
Jennings talked to police, who are asking for the public's help to identify the four men.
