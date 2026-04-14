Shooter confesses to killing man found dead after crashing car in Forest Park

FOREST PARK, Ga. — A man was found shot to death after crashing his car in Forest Park earlier this month.

Investigators say they were called to a single-car crash at Watts Road and Bartlett Road on April 5.

But when officers got there, they found Shaunterrio “Shaun” Hudson, 36, lying on the ground in nest to the car, dead from a gunshot wound.

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Surveillance video from the night of the shooting showed Hudson and the suspect, 20-year-old Quindaris Garrett, at a nearby gas station. It’s unclear if the men knew one another.

According to the coroner’s report obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Hudson was shot through the driver’s side window as he was leaving the gas station.

Garrett was found and arrested less than 24 hours later. When police searched him, they found a handgun and a bloody shirt.

Police say he confessed to shooting and killing Hudson and has been charged with his murder. He also had an active warrant in Cobb County.

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Friends described Hudson as “a fierce friend, and a kind soul who touched the lives of everyone around him.”

“His absence leaves a void that cannot be filled, and we are all struggling to come to terms with this unimaginable loss,” they wrote in an online fundraiser.

Click here to help Hudson’s family offset funeral costs.

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