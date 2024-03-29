Sexual assault suspect shot and killed by Clayton County police identified, GBI says

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police shot and killed a man they were investigating for sexual assault after the suspect opened fire on them, Clayton County police said.

The incident happened on Riverdale Road at the intersection of Crystal Lake on Thursday.

Clayton County Police said the sexual assault happened overnight.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, Clayton County police officers were investigating allegations of sexual assault and false imprisonment involving Robert Prince, 38, and his wife.

As officers arrived to search the location where the alleged sexual assault happened, Prince was seen driving past the location in a black car.

CCPD officers followed Prince to the Valero gas station on Riverdale Road and tried to detain him for questioning.

The GBI said that’s when Prince got out of his car and started shooting at the officers, hitting the police car.

One of the officers shot back at him, and he died from his injuries.

No officers were hurt.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at the scene where an Uber driver who saw the whole thing said the suspect is a regular at the gas station and was always inside playing the gambling machines.

The Uber driver was between rides on Thursday morning when she heard several shots. When she looked up, she said she saw a man shooting at police.

“He got out of his car and just started shooting,” she said. “There was no questions asked and then the police got out and they started shooting. He had shot at the windshield like 10 times.”

A witness said after the suspect was shot, he collapsed, and officers handcuffed him.

