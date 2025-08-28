‘Run your own race:’ Clayton school district officials warn students of consequences for violence

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County School District is actively working to maintain safety on its campuses by engaging students in discussions about the consequences of violence.

Channel 2’s Tom Jones was there for the ‘Power of Peace Tour’ as school and community leaders visited Jonesboro High School on Thursday.

The tour is meant to emphasize that violent and disruptive behavior will not be tolerated.

“Keep your hands to yourself,” was the message delivered by Dr. Melvin Blocker, Clayton County Public Schools’ Executive Director of Student Discipline, Prevention and Intervention.

District Attorney Tasha Mosley warned students that poor decisions could lead to being charged as adults for violent crimes.

During the tour, the superintendent’s Chief of Staff Dr. Douglas Hendrix explained that students who engage in violence might force their families to relocate, as they would no longer be allowed to attend schools in Clayton County.

A former student, Cayson Robinson, shared his personal story of how skipping school led to juvenile detention and eventually prison, urging students to focus on their education and avoid negative influences.

“I ended up doing like nine years,” Robinson said. “You got to run your own race, bro. You can’t keep up with nobody else speed.”

Some students appreciated Robinson’s raw message.

“Do better in school. So you won’t end up in jail or dead. And make sure you’re on your best behavior,” student Andrew Dotson said.

The district has reported a 44% reduction in violent incidents since last year and aims to continue improving these numbers.

Students were also provided with strategies to avoid conflict and encouraged to seek help from adults when needed.

