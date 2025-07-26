Racketeering lawsuit claims sex abuse happened at a metro Atlanta youth shelter

CLAYTON COUNTY — A lawsuit was filed in Clayton County about sex abuse that officials say happened at a youth shelter.
More than two dozen defendants were named in a racketeering lawsuit claiming sex abuse happened at the Rainbow House youth shelter in Jonesboro.
Attorney Bryan Sutlive is representing a girl who was 13 when the state placed her at Rainbow House in the spring of 2022.
“She was held there for nearly four months,” Sutlive said. “She was sexually and physically abused on an almost daily basis.”
A former Rainbow House employee is in prison after being accused of raping another girl who lived there.
Rainbow House closed its doors.
