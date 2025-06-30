Power outages scheduled to upgrade electrical systems at Atlanta airport

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Heads up if you’re traveling to the Atlanta airport during the overnight hours.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport officials have scheduled power outages in the domestic terminal for three nights within the next week.

The outages are needed to upgrade the airport’s electrical systems. They are scheduled to take place from 11:59 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. on June 30, July 2 and July 8. Lighting, escalators, elevators and major terminal systems will be offline.

Officials say travelers should anticipate “visible disruptions" during those times.

