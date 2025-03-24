Power out at Clayton County courthouse, jail complex

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office says the power is currently out at the Clayton County Courthouse on Tara Boulevard.

As a result, court services are delayed until noon, according to the sheriff’s office.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones was told the power was also out at the county jail and is working to learn more about the situation at the facility.

We will update when more information becomes available.

