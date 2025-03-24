New mural of Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter unveiled at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA — Visitors at the world’s busiest airport will now be greeted with a new mural of one of Georgia’s most beloved couples.

“Well Done Good and Faithful Servant, The Carters” depicts former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter. The mural can be seen above the North terminal baggage claim at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The Carter Center says artist Fabian Williams was selected to paint the mural after he designed the poster for Jimmy Carter’s 100th birthday celebration at the Fox Theatre last year.

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter were the longest-married presidential couple in American history. The couple met in their hometown of Plains, Georgia, where Rosalynn was friends with Jimmy’s younger sister, Ruth.

The couple started dating in 1945 while Jimmy Carter was home from the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. The couple were later married on July 7, 1946, in their hometown.

The Carters were married for 77 years until Rosalynn died on Nov. 19, 2023. Jimmy Carter died on Dec. 29, 2024, nearly three months after he celebrated his 100th birthday.

The Carters are buried next to each other outside their home in Plains, Georgia.

