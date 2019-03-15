Police seek ID of teen hit, killed by car

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are seeking the public’s help identifying a teenager who was hit by a vehicle and killed earlier this month.
Police on Friday released a sketch of the young man who was struck while walking near Valley Hill Road and Mockingbird Trail in Jonesboro.
Police said the accident happened around 12:45 a.m. on March 4.
Investigators said the victim was between 16 and 19 years old, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and between 160 and 190 pounds. Police said he has black hair and brown eyes.
Police also released photos of two tattoos hoping they may help identify him. One tattoo appears to spell out the word "ACE" with a teardrop underneath. The other is faint in color and difficult to make out.
Anyone who recognizes the teen from the GBI’s sketch is asked to contact Clayton County police investigators at 770-473-3932 or 678-610-4724.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}