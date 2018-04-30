Police: Attempted robber barricaded himself inside Dollar General

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man barricaded himself inside a Clayton County Dollar General after trying to rob the store, police told Channel 2 Action News.
Officers responded to the store on Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro around 3 p.m. Monday.
Video from Channel 2's Mark Winne showed at least a dozen police cars parked outside the store and officers with guns drawn.
Winne spoke to a witness who was inside the store when it all started. He said the attempted robber had a gun.
Officers say everyone ran out of the store before the standoff began, so they believe the man was inside the store alone.
By the time they arrived, they believe the man was gone.
