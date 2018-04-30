  • Police: Attempted robber barricaded himself inside Dollar General

    By: Mark Winne

    Updated:

    CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man barricaded himself inside a Clayton County Dollar General after trying to rob the store, police told Channel 2 Action News.

    Officers responded to the store on Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro around 3 p.m. Monday.

    Video from Channel 2's Mark Winne showed at least a dozen police cars parked outside the store and officers with guns drawn.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    Winne spoke to a witness who was inside the store when it all started. He said the attempted robber had a gun.

    Officers say everyone ran out of the store before the standoff began, so they believe the man was inside the store alone.

    By the time they arrived, they believe the man was gone.

    Channel 2's Mark Winne is on the scene working to get more information. We will bring you LIVE updates on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Attempted robber barricaded himself inside Dollar General

  • Headline Goes Here

    Agencies participate in drill at Fort Gillem

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teen was driving 106 mph when she crashed, killed best friend, prosecutors say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Child taken by car thieves found safe

  • Headline Goes Here

    Firefighters save woman from burning home