Police investigate shooting at motel in Clayton County

RIVERDALE, Ga. — Police in Riverdale are investigating a shooting.
They have confirmed the shooting took place today at the Hometown Inn just off Interstate 85 in Riverdale.
There is no word yet on any injuries or suspect information.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Channel 2 Action News is sending a reporter to the scene and will provide updates on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Metro Atlanta man on honeymoon in Hawaii paralyzed after going surfing
- Gov. Kemp suspends gas tax for next month, declares state of emergency
- Suspect in deadly Gwinnett County road rage shooting remains in jail
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group