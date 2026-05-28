Officer accused of throwing Clayton inmate down, sheriff opens new investigation

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Jail video of a violent encounter inside the Clayton County Jail appears to show a detention officer tossing an inmate to the ground.

Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne that the incident happened in 2024 and an internal affairs investigation was done.

But when Winne forwarded Allen a social media post about the incident, the sheriff determined that the initial investigation was insufficient and ordered a new one.

Allen says the man involved, Raymond Winn, was a correctional officer at the time, but is now a deputy and will be suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

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The sheriff says the initial investigation suggested that the inmate was some place that he was not supposed to be and resisted commands to return to the appropriate area.

By phone, a man who identified himself as Winn told Winne that what Allen said sums up what happened, but he cannot comment further because of the investigation. He said he has nothing to hide.

Clayton County District Attorney Tasha Mosley said she saw the video, which she said “disturbed” her and sent it to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

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“I spoke to U.S. Attorney Theodore Hertzberg and told him what I’ve seen and sent the video to him. Ever since then, we have been working together with him and the FBI as far as an investigation into this matter is concerned,” Mosley said.

According to a spokesperson, Hertzberg says he reviewed video of the alleged incident on social media, discussed it with Mosley and referred the matter to the FBI for further investigation.

“After looking at the video on Wednesday of this week, we were able to identify the alleged victim in the matter and was able to find him and speak to him about what occurred July of 2024,” Mosley said.

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