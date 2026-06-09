New 8,000-seat arena opens in metro Atlanta

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta county has a new arena that can seat thousands of people.

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The venue is located on Southlake Circle in Morrow, where the old Southlake Mall was.

Officials say the arena is expected to boost economic growth while serving as a major entertainment destination on metro Atlanta’s Southside.

“One of the unique things about this fairly new arena is this rooftop space,” said Shahida Mausi, CEO of The Right Productions. “It was created for Clayton County students, but it is for everyone.”

Mausi and her team partnered with the Clayton County School District to open the new entertainment venue, which is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of visitors.

“You can do private events here. You can do conferences here,” Mausi said.

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The arena seats 8,000 people, making it unlike anything else currently available in Clayton County.

“To be right here on I-75, 10 minutes from the airport, makes it really convenient for so many people,” Mausi said.

In addition to hosting graduations and other student events, the arena offers behind-the-scenes internship opportunities for students interested in the entertainment industry.

“The stage crafts, the lighting, the sound, the costume designs — all the things,” Mausi said.

Sulaiman Mausi Sr., vice president of the management company, said the opportunities extend beyond what audiences typically see during a performance.

“Our community needs and our children need to see all aspects of business, especially entertainment,” he said. “Normally they just see the people on the stage.”

Tuesday, industry professionals were invited to a special open house to tour the facility and learn more about the new venue.

“It’s open to any and everybody,” Mausi said.

More than a dozen Clayton County schools have already held graduations at the arena this year.

As the venue continues to host student events and entertainment acts, community leaders hope it will also help drive economic growth throughout Clayton County.

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