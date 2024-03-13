Man who vanished over a month ago found dead near Clayton Co. wood line, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Officials discovered the remains of a 41-year-old man who disappeared last month in Clayton County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Feb. 10, Clayton County police were called to Pembroke Court in Riverdale, Georgia regarding a missing person.

During the investigation, officers learned that 41-year-old Christopher Tuten went downtown, but never returned home.

TRENDING STORIES:

On Wednesday, at 9:25 a.m. police responded to the 400 block of Airport South Parkway about a death investigation. A Channel 2 Action News photographer spotted police tape up in the area.

Officers said they found Tuten’s body near the wood line. His body was taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Medical Examiner’s Office to learn the cause of death.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Road project expected to take 2 years begins on busy Sandy Springs roads today

©2023 Cox Media Group