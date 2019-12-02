  • Man shot, killed by Clayton County police after pointing gun at them, officials say

    By: Christian Jennings

    CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned a man is dead after being shot by officers in a Clayton County home. 

    Gunfire erupted late Sunday around 11:45 p.m. after Clayton County police officers responded to a "domestic dispute" at the home on Katie Lane in Morrow. 

    Clayton County Police Department officials said when officers arrived, a woman and two teenagers were trying to leave the house, when a man came to the door and refused to open the door and let them out. 

    Police said, moments later, the man waved a gun and pointed it at the officers responding to the scene. 

    Officers then fired shots at the man, killing him, according to CCPD. 

    Officials said there was a history of domestic disputes between the man and the woman who lived in the home, the most recent being in August, however, no arrests were made in that incident. 

    No officers were injured in the shooting, nor were the woman and two teenagers.

    The two officers involved were placed on a routine administrative leave. 

    The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is on scene investigating the shooting.

