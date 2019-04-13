Man's body found behind laundromat in Clayton County, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating after they found a man's body behind a laundromat in Clayton County.
Forest Park police said they responded to the call of a person down in the 4100 block of Jonesboro Road after 9 a.m.
Officers arrived at the scene and found the body of a man who has not been identified.
We have a crew at the scene speaking with investigators for updates on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
