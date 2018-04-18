Man missing since March found dead in wooded area

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - A Clayton County man missing since March was found dead this week in a wooded area in College Park.
David Barlow, 39, disappeared on March 29. His car was found running at the end of his mother’s driveway with his two cellphones inside. Several days after he was reported missing, his wallet was found in College Park.
Investigators ruled his disappearance suspicious and had few leads until this week.
Investigators say on Friday, a man out walking his dog came across a dead body in a wooded area at the dead end of Crystal Lake Road.
TRENDING STORIES:
Officers say the body was unidentifiable because of decomposition. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation sent the body to the medical examiner’s office, where they were able to identify the body as Barlow.
The autopsy showed Barlow suffered at least one gunshot wound, which may have been his cause of death.
Clayton County police have ruled his death a homicide and working to identify leads and suspects in the case.
If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}