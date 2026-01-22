Man found dead in truck, teens seen running away after shots fired, police say

RIVERDALE, Ga. — Police in Riverdale are searching for two teenagers spotted running away from a shooting scene on Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to the Emerald Pointe Apartments on Roberts Drive just before 6 p.m., where they found a man dead inside a pickup truck parked in the complex.

Police began canvassing the complex looking for suspects.

That’s when witnesses told them that two young men between the ages of 17 and 20 ran away from the scene after the shooting.

One of them was said to be wearing a white hoodie, and the other had on a colorful polka dot jacket. They did not find anyone in the area who matched the descriptions.

The name of the man found dead has not been released.

Police have not commented on possible motives or what led up to the shooting.

