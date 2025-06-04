K-9 in Clayton County serves safer with donated protective vest

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A hard-working K-9 is serving the community safer with a donation.

Clayton County police said K-9 Niko got a bullet- and stab-protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

His vest was embroidered with the message “In memory of Sabu.”

K-9 Niko has assisted with a little more than 100 arrests in the four to five years he’s served Clayton County PD.

Niko K-9 Niko’s vest was embroidered with the message “In memory of Sabu.” (Source: Clayton County PD)

Before coming to Clayton County, Niko served at a sheriff’s department in Florida.

Vested Interest in K9s, a nonprofit, has given more than 6,074 vests to K-9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million. These donations are made possible by private and corporate donations.

The nonprofit says the program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and working and certified with law enforcement or related agencies.

For more information on the program, visit their website.

TRENDING STORIES:

Nearly 2 dozen arrested for stealing thousands from Mall of Georgia

Family grieves loss of 30-year-old father shot to death in his truck on busy DeKalb road

College soccer player from Atlanta, son of former CFL star, found dead in his dorm room

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group