Jonesboro High School band selected for Rose Parade, a first for the county

JONESBORO, Ga. — The Majestic Marching Cardinals of Jonesboro High School have been invited to perform in the prestigious 2027 Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California. This marks a historic first for Clayton County Public Schools, as no band from the district has ever been selected for this event.

A video submitted by Clayton County Pubic Schools captures the surprise on the faces of the marching band the moment members learned they had been selected.

The Majestic Marching Cardinals were chosen from hundreds of applicants across the nation, highlighting their exceptional talent and dedication.

“This historic opportunity places Clayton County on the world stage, showcasing the talent, dedication, and pride of the Majestic Marching Cardinals,” said Dr. Anthony W. Smith, superintendent/CEO of Schools. "As student-athletes, they embody discipline, teamwork, and excellence, and this achievement is a true celebration of their hard work and the limitless potential of our students. We look forward to cheering them on as they carry the spirit of Clayton County to Pasadena and beyond.”

The Tournament of Roses Parade, held annually on New Year’s Day, is known for its elaborate floats and marching bands, drawing millions of viewers worldwide.

In preparation for the parade, the band will undergo months of rehearsals, engage in fundraising initiatives and participate in community activities to ensure they represent Clayton County with excellence.

