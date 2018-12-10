  • Investigators: Man found dead in car along I-75

    CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead Monday morning inside a vehicle on I-75.

    According to the Clayton County Police Department, investigators were called to the scene on I-75 near Forest Parkway around 9 a.m.

    The victim has not been identified, and the investigation remains active.

