Investigators: Man found dead in car along I-75

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead Monday morning inside a vehicle on I-75.
According to the Clayton County Police Department, investigators were called to the scene on I-75 near Forest Parkway around 9 a.m.
The victim has not been identified, and the investigation remains active.
We’re working to learn more information. WATCH Channel 2 Action News at Noon for LIVE updates.
