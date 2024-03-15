Ga. woman with ‘mild mental handicap’ disappears after walking away from mother at Steak and Shake

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are looking for a woman who walked away from her mother at a Clayton County restaurant.

Clayton County police said they are looking for 45-year-old Bellina Davis, who was last seen Thursday afternoon.

According to her mother, she and Davis were driving on Mt. Zion Parkway when their vehicle broke down at the Steak and Shake. Officials said Davis became upset and walked away from the restaurant.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Davis’ mother is also her caregiver due to her having the mind of a 15-year-old due to a mild mental handicap, according to officials. Police did not specify what Davis is diagnosed with.

Police said Davis was last seen at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Davis is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

TRENDING STORIES:

She was last seen wearing a short-sleeved shirt with glitter, peach-colored jeans, a white hat and a pink watch. Her hair was in braids.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747 or 911.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Metro Atlanta attorneys weigh in on liable doctor posting autopsy photos of decapitated baby online

©2023 Cox Media Group