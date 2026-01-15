Former Falcons star Harry Douglas gives back to kids in his community with annual festival

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — More than 300 kids in Clayton County entered 2026 with new bikes, toys, shoes and clothes thanks to former Atlanta Falcons Wide Receiver and current ESPN NFL analyst Harry Douglas.

“This is our home,” Douglas told Channel 2’s Luke Hetrick. “So we’re always going to give back to Clayton County. We’re always going to have this community’s back, no matter what the circumstances are. And it’s just a blessing for us to be able to be a blessing to other people.”

Las month, Harry Douglas and his family held their 17th annual Douglas Brothers Foundation Holiday Treat Festival at E.J. Swint Elementary School in Jonesboro.

For Harry Douglas, as well as younger brother and longtime professional basketball player, Toney Douglas, they never hesitate to give back to their hometown.

“Sometimes I get teary-eyed about it,” Harry Douglas said. “As I’m riding home and I think about, like, the little kids and my thing is also speaking positive positivity into their lives.”

Having his local community’s back is a passion developed in Harry at a young age by his parents.

“My kids see all of us in our family give back so much,” said Harry. “They’re here today as well. I think the younger that they can see how you can make a difference in the community and giving back, I think as they grow up and go through this game we call life, it’s instilled in them too.”

Harry Douglas says he’s proud of the impact the event has on the community. As for next year, he hopes to move the event to Jonesboro High School to accommodate more people.

