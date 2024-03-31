Forest Park police to provide free steering wheel locks for Kia owners

FOREST PARK, Ga. — Citing an increase in car thefts, particularly Kias, the Forest Park Police Department is offering to provide Kia drivers with steering wheel locks for certain models of car.

According to the department, they are working to help prevent additional vehicle thefts and break-ins that have been happening throughout metro Atlanta.

To that end, Forest Park police partnered with Kia to give away free steering wheel locks to residents in the city if they own the following types of Kia models, with physical key start systems:

2011-2021 Kia Optimas

2011-2021 Kia Sorentos

2011-2021 Kia Souls

2012-2022 Kia Sportages

The police department said data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration showed more than one million vehicles were stolen in the U.S. in 2022, with half due to driver error. Thefts in 2022 reportedly cost vehicle owners more than $8 billion.

Kia-brand vehicles are also one of the most commonly stolen types, according to the same data, due to some models not having what’s called an ignition immobilizer, police said.

“Across the nation, car thieves are finding creative ways to steal certain vehicles and are even taking to social media to showcase how some automobiles can be stolen by simply using a screwdriver and USB cable,” Forest Park Police Chief Brandon Criss said. “Along with dramatically increasing the presence of our patrol division in residential and commercial areas throughout the city, this is just another way to deter those individuals who choose to commit crimes against our constituents.”

On a first come, first serve basis, Forest Park police will give eligible residents who drive Kias a steering wheel lock, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at police headquarters on Cash Memorial Boulevard.

To receive the items, residents must prove their eligibility by showing proof of residency, their current driver’s license and their vehicle registration.

Forest Park police also want residents to follow these tips to keep their vehicles safe:

Park your vehicle in a well-lit area with surveillance.

Always close and lock all windows and doors when you park your vehicle.

Be sure to check your surroundings before and after you enter your vehicle.

Never leave valuables in your vehicle, especially if they can be seen from outside.

